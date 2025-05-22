Guyana purchases solar systems for 21 villages

Guyana’s Cabinet of Ministers has approved a GYD 885 million investment package for the retrofitting of solar systems in 21 Amerindian villages.

The villages are located across administrative regions one, two, four, seven and nine of Guyana: Barima-Waini, Pomeroon-Supenaam, Demerara-Mahaica, Cuyuni-Mazaruni, and Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo.

The investment, which is expected to benefit around 12,700 residents, was announced by Guyana’s Prime Minister, Mark Phillips, on the second day of the country’s National Toshaos Council Conference.

Philips said the government is working to bridge Guyana’s energy divide and improve the lives of Guyana’s Amerindians in hinterland and riverine regions.

Figures from the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA) show that more than 37,000 solar home systems have been procured over the last five years across the country, primarily in hinterland households.

Meanwhile, there are currently 55 solar minigrid installations that supply more than 2.15 MW of electricity to schools, health facilities, village offices and other public infrastructure.

Earlier this year, GEA launched a tender for solar installers looking to transport, deploy and commission solar arrays with accompanying battery storage at selected public buildings located across four regions of the country.

Guyana’s solar capacity hit 17 MW at the end of 2024, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).