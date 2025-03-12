Guyana opens tender for solar-plus-storage arrays on public buildings

The state-owned Guyana Energy Agency has kicked off a tender for the transportation, installation and commissioning of solar systems with accompanying battery energy storage systems (BESS), to be deployed at various public buildings across the country.

Available project details split the tender into four lots, encompassing a total of 18 sites across four regions of the country. Bidders can apply for individual lots or submit a combination of bids.

The sites featured in the tender consist of schools, health centers and village offices. The solar systems, ranging between 3.3 kW and 5 kW in size, are to be installed on the roof of each building, with inverters and BESS, ranging between 19.2 kWh and 28.8 kWh in size, to be deployed within the buildings.

The systems will provide electricity to the buildings, as well as other nearby public buildings where applicable.

Tender details add that all the solar and BESS materials required will be provided by the GEA, with the exception of tools and auxiliary devices.

Bids must be delivered via post by Apr. 1, 2025. Further details can be accessed on the GEA’s website, or bid solicitation documents can be obtained from the GEA’s office for a non-refundable fee of GYD 2000 ($9.56).

Guyana had deployed 8 MW of solar at the end of 2023, according to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).