Open-source tools to build self-made management system for surplus PV power

From pv magazine France

DIY enthusiasts equipped with a photovoltaic system can now build their own management system to optimize their self-consumption. French electronics and telecommunications engineer André Buhart, now retired, designed a “solar router” to direct excess solar power to electrical devices. The plans and software for building the system are available for free online, as open source.

Dubbed F1ATB, the system is built from a shopping list, available on the designer's website, which details all the necessary components according to the desired system configuration. The manufacturing steps are explained step by step, and safety rules are clearly outlined. “DIYers will have no problem,” André Buhart told pv magazine France. “You only need to do proper electrical wiring and assembly, without being an expert electrician.”

Modular structure

The router connects to the electricity meter to be split into two, or even three, separate modules according to the homeowners' needs. This architecture allows the measurement part to be installed close to the meter, while the control modules can be placed next to the equipment to be powered, regardless of their location or distance from the meter, thanks to Wi-Fi communication.

“This modular structure is very successful,” said Buhart, noting that he regularly interacts with users online. “A large community has grown around the system over the years, as is often the case with open-source projects.”

According to the engineer, the F1ATB system now has some 4,400 members in a Facebook group, 20,000 subscribers on YouTube, and 1,700 participants on the site's forum, which lists more than 10,000 messages related to installation and usage questions, and on which André Buhart contributes.

No authorization is required in France to install the system, which is built from standard parts that can be ordered online. For a simple assembly accessible to non-technical users, the kit consists of a Shelly module, an ESP32 microcontroller mounted on a card, a heatsink, and the appropriate cables, for a total cost of around €100 ($117.7). The most experienced users can reduce the bill to around €30.