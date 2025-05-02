Enphase Energy increases deployment of US-made microinverters, batteries

From pv magazine USA

Enphase Energy, a specialist in microinverter-based solar and battery systems it is increasing production and deployment of microinverters and batteries with higher domestic content than previous models.

In July 2024, the company announced that certain IQ8 microinverters when paired with other US-made solar equipment could qualify for the domestic content bonus tax credit under the US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). Those microinverters come with stock keeping units (SKU) that have a “DOM” suffix, indicating the increased amount of domestic content.

Months later, Enphase announced that its IQ Battery 5Ps increased domestic content and would also feature the SKU with the DOM suffix. The qualifying microinverters and batteries are manufactured in plants in South Carolina and Texas. The company has a manufacturing partnership with Flex in South Carolina and with Salcomp in Texas.

Enphase reports that more than 6.5 million IQ Microinverters and 50 MWh of IQ batteries made in the United States have been deployed. It recently began shipping those with enhanced domestic content.

“Microinverters and batteries now shipping from the US have strengthened our offerings,” said Brad Spernak, managing member and chief technology officer at ProSolar, an installer of Enphase products. “These products enable us to take on a broader range of projects, including those requiring domestic components.”

Enphase’s manufacturing facility in Texas is highlighted in this video.

In January the company said that its IQ8 Microinverters for residential and commercial applications were in compliance with the Build America, Buy America (BABA) Act. With this compliance, Enphase microinverters made at its US contract manufacturing facilities used in federal infrastructure projects are now eligible for participation in programs including the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) $7 billion Solar for All initiative.

In its first-quarter 2025 earnings report, Enphase narrowly missed Wall Street consensus revenue expectations. The company said new tariffs drove the decline in gross margin, as it currently sources battery cells from China, which faces a 145% tariff. It expects the tariff impact on margins to persist through the third quarter of 2025 but decline by the second quarter of 2026 as it diversifies its battery cell supply chain away from China.