Poland allocates 1.67 GW of PV in renewables auctions

Poland’s URE has shared the results of seven renewables auctions that took place this month.

An auction for solar and wind installations greater than 1 MW selected 95 solar bids with a combined capacity of 1,623 MW and three onshore wind bids totaling 82.7 MW.

The minimum price for solar agreed under the auction was PLN 216.90 ($59.46)/MWh compared to a maximum price of PLN 329.68/MWh, against a reference price of PLN 389/MWh.

The minimum price for wind agreed was PLN 100/MWh compared to a maximum price of PLN 320/MWh, against a reference price of PLN 324/MWh.

Meanwhile, an auction for solar and wind installations of no more than 1 MW selected 83 solar bids with a combined capacity of 47.7 MW and no wind bids.

The minimum price for solar awarded under the auction was PLN 314.77/MWh, compared to a maximum price of PLN 374.77/MWh, against a reference price of PLN 414/MWh.

As happened last year, a further five auctions were held covering hydroelectric power plants, agricultural biogas plants and installations using biomass and biogas other than agricultural. These auctions were not resolved due to a lack of offers, as Polish law stipulates an auction must receive at least three valid offers to be contracted.

URE said 21% (16 TWh) of the total electricity allocated across the seven auctions was approved, for 30% (PLN 5.0 billion) of the total value available.

Poland’s solar capacity reached 21,994 MW by the end of the first quarter of 2025, according to a new report from the country’s Instytut Energetyki Odnawialnej (IEO).