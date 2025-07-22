DMEGC releases new series of residential all-in-one storage systems

From ESS News
Chinese industrial group DMEGC has released a new all-in-one home storage solution for residential use.
Dubbed H02, it integrates battery storage and a hybrid inverter, operating in either single-phase or three-phase configurations. It is suitable for outdoor installation with IP65-rated housing.
“The series is available in single-phase models of 3.6 kW, 5 kW, 6 kW and 8 kW, and three-phase models in 4 kW, 5 kW, 6 kW, 8 kW, 10 kW, 12 kW and 15 kW ratings to cover different grid standards,” the company said in a statement. “The system's modular design allows for the installation of batteries with a capacity of 5.12 kWh in a single stack. Connecting multiple stacks in this configuration allows a single inverter to support up to 12 battery modules, providing a total capacity of 61 kWh.”
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.