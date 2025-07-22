DMEGC releases new series of residential all-in-one storage systems

From ESS News

Chinese industrial group DMEGC has released a new all-in-one home storage solution for residential use.

Dubbed H02, it integrates battery storage and a hybrid inverter, operating in either single-phase or three-phase configurations. It is suitable for outdoor installation with IP65-rated housing.

“The series is available in single-phase models of 3.6 kW, 5 kW, 6 kW and 8 kW, and three-phase models in 4 kW, 5 kW, 6 kW, 8 kW, 10 kW, 12 kW and 15 kW ratings to cover different grid standards,” the company said in a statement. “The system's modular design allows for the installation of batteries with a capacity of 5.12 kWh in a single stack. Connecting multiple stacks in this configuration allows a single inverter to support up to 12 battery modules, providing a total capacity of 61 kWh.”

