DMEGC releases 440-460 W bifacial solar modules based on rectangular wafers at Intersolar

DMEGC, a Chinese industrial group that makes PV modules, has launched a new bifacial monocrystalline solar panel based on n-type rectangular wafers at the Intersolar tradeshow in Munich, Germany.

“The Infinity RT modules utilize high-efficiency large-size rectangular cells,” a spokesperson from the company told pv magazine. “Higher power can significantly reduce system balance of system (BOS) costs such as brackets and cables, thereby reducing the levelized cost of energy (LCOE). The load capacity of glass has improved, the risk of hidden cracks in the cell and glass breakage is reduced, and the hail resistance level increased.

It said the double-glass half-cut modules offer power outputs of 440 W, 445 W, 450 W, 455 W, and 460 W.

The modules measure 1,762 mm x 1,134 mm x 30 mm and weigh 24.5 kg. They feature 108 monocrystalline cells and have efficiencies between 22.0% and 23.0%.

The open-circuit voltage varies from 39.85 V for the 440 W panel to 40.65 V for the 460 W version, according to the manufacturer. It said the short-circuit current ranges from 14.03 A to 14.31 A.

The operating ambient temperature ranges from -40 C to 85 C and the maximum system voltage is 1,500 V. The temperature coefficient is -0.29%/C. The panels have anodized aluminum silver frames and 2.0 mm double glass. The junction boxes have an IP 68 rating.

DMEGC offers a 15-year product warranty and a 30-year power output warranty. It claims that the power output can still reach 87.4% of its original performance after 30 years.