Jordan to install solar at homes of disabled people

Jordan’s government will fund a five-year program to install grid-connected solar systems at 1,000 homes of disabled people and their families, starting in 2026.

Image: Anton Lecock, Unsplash

Share

Jordan’s Cabinet of Ministers have approved a project that will install solar systems at the homes of people with disabilities.

According to the Jordan News Agency, the five-year project will run between 2026 and 2030 and cost JOD 1.5 million ($2.1 million).

It plans to install grid-connected solar systems for 1,000 homes belonging to disabled people or the families, based on submitted applications.

A technical committee comprising representatives from the country’s Ministries of Energy, Social Development and the Higher Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities will oversee implementation criteria.

Jordan’s government has been described as “progressive” on clean energy, with a particular focus on incentivizing small-scale solar and heat pump installations.

In September 2024, the country’s rebate scheme for residential solar restarted, covering up to 30% of the cost of buying and installing a solar system. The scheme is backed by some of the country’s leading banks.

Jordan’s cumulative solar capacity stood at 2,077 MW at the end of 2024, up from 1,990 MW at the end of the year prior, according to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). In May, the Jordanian government opened a 200 MW solar tender.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Ireland curtails almost 89 GWh of solar in H1
22 August 2025 Commenting on its report on Ireland and Great British renewable energy curtailment, Montel Energy's Fintan Devenney described Great Britain's solar cu...