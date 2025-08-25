Jordan to install solar at homes of disabled people

Jordan’s Cabinet of Ministers have approved a project that will install solar systems at the homes of people with disabilities.

According to the Jordan News Agency, the five-year project will run between 2026 and 2030 and cost JOD 1.5 million ($2.1 million).

It plans to install grid-connected solar systems for 1,000 homes belonging to disabled people or the families, based on submitted applications.

A technical committee comprising representatives from the country’s Ministries of Energy, Social Development and the Higher Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities will oversee implementation criteria.

Jordan’s government has been described as “progressive” on clean energy, with a particular focus on incentivizing small-scale solar and heat pump installations.

In September 2024, the country’s rebate scheme for residential solar restarted, covering up to 30% of the cost of buying and installing a solar system. The scheme is backed by some of the country’s leading banks.

Jordan’s cumulative solar capacity stood at 2,077 MW at the end of 2024, up from 1,990 MW at the end of the year prior, according to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). In May, the Jordanian government opened a 200 MW solar tender.