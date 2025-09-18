Hydrostor advances compressed air storage project in Australia

Hydrostor, a Canadian long-duration energy storage (LDES) developer, has secured an AUD 82.6 million credit facility from Export Development Canada (EDC). The funds will support its 200 MW Silver City Energy Storage Centre project in Broken Hill, New South Wales, 1,140 km northwest of Sydney.
Utilising advanced compressed air energy storage (A-CAES), the A-CAES technology at Silver City repurposes a disused mine, stores renewable generated energy and feed back into the grid.
Hydrostor CEO Curtis VanWalleghem said the financing takes Hydrostor another step closer to bringing the Silver City project to market. “It proves once again global momentum is growing behind long-duration energy storage technology, particularly A-CAES,” added VanWalleghem.
The 1,600 MWh Silver City project is a late-stage development, and the company says it will eliminate the need for major investments in new transmission lines or reliance on polluting diesel generators, by providing eight-plus hours of energy storage for 50.plus years.
“The need to guarantee reliable, resilient energy will only continue to grow, and we’re proud to partner with EDC to make our first utility-scale project a reality,” VanWelleghem said.
EDC President and Chief Executive Officer Alison Nankivell said Hydrostor’s development is one of Australia’s most ambitious long-duration energy storage projects.
“This financing underscores our commitment to advancing first-of-a-kind utility-scale renewable energy solutions—key drivers of the global energy transition, both at home and abroad,” Nankivell said.
“By supporting the commercialization of Canadian intellectual property, EDC seeks to bring long-term economic returns back to Canada while raising global visibility to our domestic strength in the renewable energy sector.”
Hydrostor has more than 7 GW of early stage projects in its development pipeline in Australia, Canada, Europe, and the United States.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.