EBRD to support solar, storage, wind tenders in Jordan

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is set to assist Jordan with three renewable energy tenders.

According to an update posted on the bank’s website, Jordan’s Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources is planning three tenders consisting of a 200 MW solar project, a 100 MW wind project and a 100 MWh battery energy storage project.

The three projects will be developed through a pre-qualification two-stage tendering process under a build-own-operate model, with the projects connected to the national electricity transmission network operated by the country’s state-owned National Electric Power Company.

Jordan approached EBRD to provide technical, financial, legal and environmental-social support to the relevant authorities, with tasks including the ranking and assessment of sites, power evacuation studies and full tender design, including pre-qualification of applicants, bid evaluation and negotiation to financial close.

EBRD says it is looking to engage an expert team to provide support towards the implementation of these tasks and will post any competitive selection business opportunities relating to the projects on its website.

Jordan is aiming for renewables to contribute 31% of its electricity supply by 2030. The country’s cumulative solar capacity stood at 2,077 MW at the end of last year, up from 1,990 MW at the end of the year prior, according to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

The Jordanian government opened a 200 MW solar tender in May. pv magazine reported the chosen independent power producer will develop the site on a build-own-operate basis, entering into a power purchase agreement with a term of 20 to 25 years. The tender closed for applications in July.