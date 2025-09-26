Slovenia plans 140 MW floating solar plant

Slovenia’s Holding Slovenske Elektrarne (HSE), a state-owned power generation company, is working on a 140 MW floating solar project.

The Družmirje floating solar power plant (PSE Družmirje) is set to cover up to half of the surface of Lake Družmirje, a lake formed by decades of lignite mining near the town of Šoštanj, northern Slovenia.

Simon Čižmek, project manager for the floating solar plant, told pv magazine that work is currently underway on spatial planning activities, with the decree of the spatial plan expected to be delivered during the fourth quarter of this year. A public consultation took place earlier this week.

Čižmek advised that the project, with an estimated Capex of around €100 million ($116.6 million), will be funded by HSE’s own funds, loans and support from the European Union’s Just Transition Fund. It will be owned solely by HSE and operated by one of its subsidiary companies, HSE SaŠa.

“The agreements with local authorities are underway, we are very positive on the outcome and hope to be able to see the financial and other benefits being shared with the local population, in all sorts of different ways,” Čižmek added. According to details on HSE’s website, the lakeside area will be turned into a recreational and social space for the local community once PSE Družmirje is constructed.