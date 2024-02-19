Slovenia’s new solar additions hit 400 MW in 2023

Slovenia surpassed 1 GW of installed solar in 2023, according to new figures from the Ministry of the Environment, Climate and Energy.

The country deployed more than 400 MW of solar last year, taking its total installed solar capacity to 1,101.5 MW. Solar accounted for 7.58% of all electricity produced in Slovenia last year.

The ministry described the growth in installed capacity as “exceptional.” It claimed it makes Slovenia one of the leading EU countries in terms of installed solar capacity per capita.

“We are glad that many actors have recognized the importance and advantages of the green transition, and we hope that we will continue similar growth in the coming years,” said the ministry.

Slovenia launched a new rebate program for rooftop solar last year, with a budget of €10 million ($10.8 million). Nina Hojnik, the director of the Slovenian Photovoltaic Association, told pv magazine about plans to introduce new provisions for large-scale solar and to phase out net metering.

Slovenia announced a plan in July 2023 to deploy solar plants along highways. The government has set a target of approximately 3,500 MW of installed power capacity by 2030. The Ministry of the Environment, Climate and Energy has said that the goal is “realistic and ambitious.”