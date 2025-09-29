Sweden switches on 89 MW hybrid wind, solar project

The first hybrid power project belonging to Danish renewables developer European Energy is a 39.3 MW solar array tied to a 49.6 MW wind facility in southern Sweden.

Image: European Energy

Danish renewables developer European Energy has inaugurated a solar and wind hybrid park in Sweden.

Located in the Kronoberg county of southern Sweden, the site features a 39.3 MW solar array alongside eight wind turbines with a power capacity of 49.6 MW.

The project is European Energy’s first hybrid park and took four years to construct. It has an annual production capacity estimated at around 126 GWh, equivalent to the yearly electricity consumption of more than 25,000 households.

The solar and wind installations are connected to Sweden’s electricity grid using one connection point, which European Energy says reduced the costs of constructing and operating the park.

“The advantage of combining solar and wind is that they have different production times,” explained Peter Braun, Country Manager for European Energy in Sweden. “The sun shines most during the day and summer, while the wind blows more at night and during winter. This gives us a more even production and smarter use of the power grid.”

European Energy says this project is the first of three solar-wind hybrid parks it is working on in Sweden. The second, located in the Ydre municipality of southeast Sweden, is already under construction. According to details on the company’s website, it will combine an existing 36 MW wind site with a 38 MW solar array and is expected to be fully operational during 2026.

Sweden deployed about 430 MW of solar during the first half of 2025, according to figures from the Swedish solar association Svensk Solenergi.

The country’s largest solar project to date, a 100 MW array developed by independent power producers Alight and Neoen, began commercial operations earlier this month.

