Sweden’s largest solar plant goes online

Sweden’s largest solar power plant to date has begun commercial operations.

The 100 MW Hultsfred Solar Farm, developed by Swedish independent power producer (IPP) Alight and French IPP Neoen, is located at Hultsfred Airport in the province of Småland, southern Sweden.

Construction began in October 2023. The completed installation features 174,000 “low-carbon” solar panels deployed over approximately 130 hectares around the runway. It is now connected to the local E.ON grid distribution system and is capable of generating enough energy annually to cover the consumption of about 18,000 Swedish houses.

A long-term power purchase agreement is in place with H&M Group. The agreement, signed in 2022, will see the solar park provide the Swedish fashion retailer with 95% of the energy produced, alongside guarantees of origin.

The project was funded via equity from Alight and Neoen alongside a €53 million ($61.6 million) debt financing package from Danske Bank. A consortium of Bouygues Energies & Services and Solkompaniet led the engineering, procurement, and construction contract.

Alight CEO Warren Campbell said the project is a landmark achievement in Swedish renewable power production. “It demonstrates that the Swedish market can deliver large-scale, unsubsidised renewable energy fast,” he added.

In April, Alight switched on a 64 MW solar array in the eastern municipality of Hallstavik. The project was Sweden’s largest solar site at the time of its commissioning. Alight is working towards a target of exceeding 5 GW of installed capacity by the end of the decade.

Sweden deployed about 430 MW of solar during the first half of 2025, according to figures from the Swedish solar association Svensk Solenergi.