Sweden adds 430 MW of solar in H1 2025

Sweden deployed about 430 MW of solar during the first half of 2025, according to figures from the Swedish solar association Svensk Solenergi.

Oskar Öhrman, technical manager at the association, told pv magazine the figure is 24% lower than 2024 and on par with levels recorded in 2022. He predicted that the market is heading to around 800 MW for the calendar year. Sweden added around 1 GW of solar across last year, taking cumulative capacity to just under 5 GW.

Among the notable projects to enter operations in Sweden during the first six months of the year was independent power producer Alight's 64 MW site, billed as the country's largest solar project to date, located in the eastern municipality of Hallstavik.

Öhrman noted that the Swedish market is seeing a shift from batteries being an obvious add-on to a solar investment, to solar being an obvious add-on to a battery investment. “Just as before, the combination of solar and batteries are given, but now we start to see more often that the battery is the part that motivates the investor,” he explained.

Analysis by Svensk Solenergi found that during the first four months of this year, 19,400 people received green tax deductions for batteries in Sweden, 26% more than the amount granted in the same period last year. The association has calculated this figure corresponds to around 11,600 new battery installations during the first four months of 2025, as people living in the same household can apply for the deduction to share the costs.

As of June this year, Svensk Solenergi estimated there is between 70,000 and 80,000 home batteries in Sweden, compared to around 265,000 solar systems under 20 kW in size, leaving around 70% of home solar owners currently without a battery installation.

Sweden’s total battery capacity increased from 80 MW to 610 MW in 2024 but there is a capacity shortage in the local electricity grid impacting larger installations in some parts of the country. Svensk Solenergi said in a report earlier this year that this can lead to long queues for connecting large barriers and in some cases, connections being denied.

Öhrman told pv magazine that grid connections for batteries must be simplified. “Installing more batteries can mitigate the escalating grid costs and grid congestion, but still the Swedish distribution system operators and transmission system operators have insufficient process for handling batteries, which makes the connections too slow,” he explained.