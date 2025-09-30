Brazil tenders 50 MW of battery, solar and hybrid sites for isolated areas

From pv magazine Brazil
The 2025 Auction for Supply to Isolated Systems, promoted on Friday by the Electric Energy Commercialization Chamber contracted 50 MW to supply electricity to cities in Amazonas and Pará that are not connected to Brazil’s National Interconnected System.
With two of the planned three lots successfully auctioned, a 30.1 MW solar, diesel, and battery hybrid project in Jacareacanga, Pará, achieved a 46.89% discount to the maximum price set for the electricity to be generated.
The IFX-You.on-Sisol Consortium secured that low electricity price. The BRL 240 million ($45.0 million) plant will secure annual revenue of BRL 48.2 million and the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) said it will include 30 MW of battery storage – equivalent to Brazil’s largest battery, in Registro, São Paulo – alongside 18 MW of solar capacity.
Energias do Acre SPE Ltda. secured five solar-and-diesel hybrid plants in Cabori, Camaruã, Limoeiro, Novo Remanso, and Parauá. That BRL 72.8 million investment will secure a total 20,165 MW of generation capacity, with the 22.01% discount from the electricity price ceiling translating into fixed revenue of BRL 17.5 million.
Both projects have to begin operation no later than December 20, 2027.
An auction lot dubbed Lot 2, which would have served the Amazonas municipalities of Anamã, Anori, Caapiranga, Codajás, and Coari was not auctioned, at the request of the MME.
