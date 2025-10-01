Chad starts first utility-scale solar plant with 50 MW and storage

Chad’s first utility-scale solar installation has commenced operations.

Abu Dhabi-based developer Global South Utilities (GSU) inaugurated the 50 MW Noor Chad solar plant in N'Djamena, the country’s capital, earlier this week

The site features more than 81,000 solar panels and 158 inverters and also encompasses a 5 MWh battery energy storage system. It is expected to provide electricity to 274,000 homes.

GSU will be responsible for operating the plant. It is the first project the company has completed from signature to commissioning in Africa. “It proves how quickly these markets can move when there is determination and effective partnerships that turn challenges into opportunities,” commented GSU CEO and Managing Director Ali Alshimmari.

Alshimmari has been awarded the Officer of the National Order of Chad, one of the country’s higher honours, for completing the project’s construction within eight months, quicker than the pledged 12 months.

“This honor is a great privilege for me personally, but in truth, it belongs to everyone who worked with dedication to deliver the Noor Chad plant in record time,” Alshimmari added.

Chad’s cumulative solar capacity stood at 2 MW at the end of 2024, the same figure reported since 2021, according to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). The country recently announced plans to deploy 520 MW of solar by 2030 as part of efforts to increase electrification rates to above 60%.