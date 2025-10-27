Baxi unveils high-temperature air source heat pumps

UK-based heat pump manufacturer Baxi has introduced its new HP60 series of high-temperature monobloc air source heat pumps. The range includes seven models with heating capacities of 4 kW, 6 kW, 8 kW, 11 kW, and 13 kW. All units are single-phase, with triple-phase options available for the 11 kW and 13 kW models. The systems can deliver flow temperatures of up to 75 C at outdoor conditions of –10 C.

“The Baxi HP60 ASHP delivers reliable performance and quiet operation using a low global warming potential (GWP) R290 refrigerant, helping you meet today’s expectations and tomorrow’s regulations,” the company said. “It has a seasonal coefficient of performance (SCOP) of up to 5.34 and a sound power level of 48 dB(A), which is equivalent to a refrigerator hum.”

All models use R290 refrigerant, with charge volumes between 0.7 kg and 1.25 kg, and operate in ambient temperatures from –25 C to 35 C. The 4 kW and 6 kW units measure 1.301 m × 72.5 cm × 42.6 cm, while the larger models share dimensions of 1.39 m × 87.2 cm × 52.3 cm. Unit weight ranges from 94 kg to 142 kg.

“Our comprehensive range of air source heat pump solutions fits the needs of every project – and with expert support always on hand, you can trust us to deliver,” the company said. It added that the HP60 series comes with an enhanced warranty of up to seven years and is compatible with Baxi’s ASHP pre-plumbed and standard cylinders.