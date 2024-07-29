Baxi launches mid-temperature heat pump for commercial buildings

UK-based heat pump manufacturer Baxi has unveiled a new medium-temperature monobloc heat pump for applications in commercial buildings.
“Baxi’s new air-to-water Auriga Air Source Heat Pump (ASHP) series can achieve temperatures of up to 60 C with reduced global warming potential (GWP) due to the difluoromethane (R32) refrigerant,” the company said in a statement. “Available in single outputs of 20 kW, 26 kW, 33 kW and 40 kW, with cascade options of up to 320 kW, the new Auriga series offers design flexibility for commercial buildings of all sizes.”
The smallest version measures 1,276 mm x 1,612mm x 669 mm and has a weight of 270 kg. It has a heating capacity of 13.06 kW and a power input of 4.1 kW.
The largest product has a size of 1,581 mm x 1,882 mm x 683 mm and weighs 362 kg. Its heating capacity of 22.746 kW and the power input of 8.4 kW.
The heat pump features a seasonal coefficient of performance (SCOP) ranging from 3.33 to 4.83 and noise levels of 43 dBA to 65 dBA.
“The new Auriga indoor controller is designed for simple ASHP cascade system control,” the manufacturer said. “The new Baxi VM-T controller can be used as an extension to increase the number of secondary zones controlled. The CHVAC Manager also enables connection to a BMS through Modbus or 0-10V for full remote monitoring and system optimization.”
Baxi is based in Warwick, England, and is a subsidiary of Netherlands-based BDR Thermea Group.
