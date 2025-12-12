TCL Sunpower launches residential battery

From pv magazine France

Chinese manufacturer TCL SunPower Global, a unit of TCL Technology Group Corp, has introduced a new all-in-one residential energy storage system (ESS) under the SunPower brand in France. The solution combines solar generation, storage, and energy management, with the aim of enabling households to increase solar self-consumption.

Fully compatible with SunPower photovoltaic modules and managed via the SunPower mobile app, the system is designed to help users maximize self-consumption. It will be available in January through five authorized distributors: Alliantz, Ecostal, Génélios, Ned, and Voltanéo.

“This new product is a strong selling point for our installer partners: a trusted brand, a complete system, and a single point of contact,” Steven Beaufrère, France Director at TCL SunPower Global, told pv magazine France at the booth of one of its distribution partners during the Energaïa trade fair. “In the single-phase version, two inverter options are available – 6 kW and 10 kW. For three-phase systems, we offer 10 kW or 13 kW.”

The storage system can be configured in both DC- and AC-coupled setups and is built around stackable 5 kWh modular batteries. Homeowners can start with a minimum of 10 kWh and expand capacity up to 30 kWh as needed. Each 57 kg battery features ergonomic handles, and the plug-in modules with guided connectors reduce manual wiring by roughly 75%, according to the company. Commissioning is carried out on-site via smartphone, using predefined standard settings.

Backed by a 10-year warranty, the SunPower ESS complies with current safety standards. Each battery integrates eight thermal sensors that automatically trigger protection mechanisms in case of overheating, along with fire-retardant aerogel insulation around each cell. If a fault occurs, an internal fire suppression system activates within 15 seconds to absorb heat and halt thermal reactions. Intelligent algorithms also optimize the state of charge to extend battery lifespan.

“We also aim to support installers by helping them complete the necessary documentation. And because this is new equipment that they may not yet be familiar with, we assist them during their first installation to ensure everything is done correctly,” Beaufrère added.