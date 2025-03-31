TCL launches TCL SunPower Global unit

TCL Technology Group Corp announced today the launch of its new TCL SunPower Global energy business unit.

The move follows the acquisition of a majority stake in Singapore-based solar module manufacturer Maxeon, which holds the patent related to Sunpower's interdigitated back-contact (IBC) and other solar module technologies, by TCL's unit TCL-TZE.

The new unit, however, will operate independently from Maxeon. “Maxeon stays as an independent company listed at Nasdaq, focusing on the residential, commercial and UPP markets in the United States,” a spokesperson from the company told pv magazine.

“The new TCL SunPower Global will continue to design and engineer industry-leading solar products and solutions, leveraging TCL Group supply chain, global manufacturing capabilities and scale for the manufacturing,” the spokesperson went on to say. “For the new products, we will be assessing TCL's global manufacturing capabilities and ecosystem and evaluating where production makes most sense from an economic and supply chain standpoint, based on the local policies, customer needs and market regulations.”

More details on the future of each of Maxeon's factories were not disclosed.

“By combining TCL's expertise in consumer electronics, manufacturing capabilities, and supply chain strength with SunPower's 40 years of experience in pioneering solar technology innovation, the new TCL SunPower Global business unit is poised to revolutionize the definition of a comprehensive energy solutions provider for both homeowners, businesses, and UPP customers,” said TCL's general manager, Steven Zhang.

TCL SunPower Global will rely on the SunPower installer network, especially in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region. SunPower Corporation announced bankruptcy in the United States in August 2024. “TCL SunPower Global has no ties to this company and is completely independent,” the spokesperson stressed.

“We acknowledge that the solar industry is in a dynamic phase, adapting to the needs of a quickly shifting global landscape. Given this, we're confident that our new, more agile, business structure, leveraging the highly regarded SunPower brand, positions us at the cutting edge of the industry,” said TCL Vice President Sales, Vincent Maurice.

TCL is also active in the PV manufacturing industry in China through its solar wafer unit TCL Zhonghuan.