Eni, FuturaSun set up startup for perovskite-silicon tandem module production

Italian energy company Eni and Italy-based solar module manufacturer FuturaSun have revealed that they will set up a startup devoted to the development and production of perovskite-silicon tandem solar modules.

FuturaSun will hold a 56.1% stake in the SunXT venture, while Eni’s unit Eniverse will own 43.9%.

“SunXT evolves from the experience of Solertix, a deep-tech start-up founded by internationally renowned researchers, among the first in Europe to develop perovskite cells, now the Italian center of excellence of the FuturaSun group for tandem photovoltaics,” FuturaSun said in a statement.

In June 2024, Solartix said it had fabricated mini perovskite solar panels with an active surface of 2.6 cm2 and a power conversion efficiency of 20.7%.

Solartix was acquired by FuturaSun in June 2023. It was created at the Organic Solar Center (CHOSE), which was set up by Professor Aldo Di Carlo, who also assumed the position of president of the scientific committee of the Italian startup.

In November, another unit of Eni – renewable energy company Plenitude – announced a partnership with US perovskite solar developer Swift Solar for utility-scale pilot testing and evaluation of long-term supply arrangements.

Plenitude targets 15 GW of renewable capacity by 2030. The work with Swift Solar includes pilot testing of Swift Solar’s technology at a Plenitude US solar facility. This provides early-stage validation of performance and durability under utility-scale operating conditions.