FuturaSun, TNO sign bifacial solar cell collaboration

Italian solar module manufacturer FuturaSun has signed a strategic partnership with The Netherlands Organization for Applied Scientific Research (TNO).
The collaboration will work to advance the design of bifacial n-type silicon solar cells, with the technology developed to be integrated into FuturaSun’s Silk Nova solar modules.
A statement from the two companies says the technology will bring enhanced efficiency, superior bifaciality and lower material usage, while also being tandem ready for integration with perovskite and other technologies.
FuturaSun CTO Gianluca Coletti commented that there is room to further improve the efficiency of n-type cells towards “the ultimate performance of front and rear contact architectures”.
“We want to capitalize on this opportunity and demonstrate our manufacturing excellence now that FuturaSun is vertically expanding upstream. Working together with TNO will help us further extend our research network,” Coletti said, before adding that the collaboration’s roadmap includes improving front passivation and implementing passivated contact, reducing silver content, and making strides toward replacing silver with copper contacts.
“These developments will be compatible with newly tandem architectures, particularly as we develop PolyZebra back-contact devices in collaboration with ISC Konstanz, which will serve as the foundation for our future bottom-cell tandem architecture,” Coletti also said.
