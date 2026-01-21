Italy installs 6.4 GW of PV in 2025

From pv magazine Italy

Italy deployed 6.4 GW of new PV systems in 2025, according to new data released by grid operator Terna and elaborated by Italian PV association Italia Solare.

For comparison, the country added 6.8 GW of new PV power in 2025. Annual additions totaled 5.23 GW in 2023, 2.48 GW in 2022 and 0.94 GW in 2021.

PPhotovoltaics now account for 52% of Italy’s renewable energy capacity, with a total of 43.5 GW across 2,092,088 installations.

“Our estimates indicate that last year’s PV capacity could have been higher, potentially exceeding 7 GW,” a spokesperson from Italia Solare told pv magazine Italy. “We also expect further growth in 2026 and 2027, driven by renewables auctions.”

In terms of storage, 145,910 new RES-integrated systems were installed at the end of last year, providing a total of 1 GW of power and 1.83 GWh of capacity.