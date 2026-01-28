Netherlands’ 2025 solar additions estimated at 2.08 GW

The Netherlands installed 2.08 GW of solar last year, according to estimates from research agency Dutch New Energy (DNE) Research.

Hrvoje Medarac, team leader at DNE Research, told pv magazine the estimation comprises 0.54 GW of residential solar and 1.54 GW across the C&I and large-scale sectors and takes cumulative capacity to 29.7 GW.

If the figure materializes, it will mark a market slowdown when compared to 2024, which saw 4.3 GW of new solar capacity. “Similar to 2024, in 2025 the residential sector still faced significant problems, while the commercial sector performed better,” Medarac said.

Medarac cited negative power prices, caused by an increasing share of solar in power demand and insufficient storage capacities to cover it, and changes to Dutch energy policy as key market drivers in 2025. In October, the Dutch government announced it will replace its subsidy scheme for large-scale renewables with two-way contracts for difference by 2027 to align with EU policy.

Medarac also told pv magazine the Dutch residential sector “has probably reached the minimum level which could be maintained in future years for new buildings and renovations where customers are considering the decarbonization of their homes.”

He added that after the previous government announced the end of net-metering, it is likely the current government maintains the measure. “So, I expect that residential PV could be at least at the level of 2025 or growing,” he said.

A report published by DNE Research in November found the phasing out of net-metering is incentivizing a growing number of citizens to install residential battery storage systems, a trend that is predicted to accelerate in coming years.

“One thing is clear, if we want to decarbonize all energy sectors, we need to ensure sufficient amounts of renewable energy, storage capacities and appropriate grid and hydrogen infrastructure,” Medarac said. “And households need to be given the framework which would enable them to invest in sustainable solutions because they are more competitive and will bring back the investment.”

A report published last week by energy think tank Ember revealed solar now holds an above 20% share of Dutch annual electricity generation, the fifth highest among EU countries.

The Netherlands currently has the highest solar Watt per capita ratio in Europe, according to analysis from SolarPower Europe’s most recent market outlook.