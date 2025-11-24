Residential installations lead Dutch storage boom

From ESS News
Total installed battery capacity in the Netherlands could reach 2.9 GWh by the year end, a 115% increase compared to 2024, according to a new report.
The Solar & Storage Trend Report, from research agency Dutch New Energy (DNE) Research and news site Solar365, says the Netherlands is on track to add 1.55 GWh of storage capacity this year. The residential market is expected to account for 860 MWh of this growth, while the C&I and utility-scale segments are set to add 330 MWh and 360 MWh, respectively.
This growth rate is expected to accelerate further in the coming years. The report projects that based on current market trends, battery capacity additions could reach 1.7 GWh in the residential market, 650 MWh in the C&I sector and 550 MWh in the utility-scale market in 2026, increasing further to to 4.5 GWh, 1.4 GWh and 1.1 GWh by 2027.
