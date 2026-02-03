Growatt launches 5 kWh AC-coupled balcony storage system

Chinese inverter and battery maker Growatt has announced a new AC-coupled balcony energy storage system for households.

Named Aura 5000, the system features a 5kWh battery capacity, bidirectional inverter functionality, and up to 2,500 W AC output.

“Aura 5000 offers broad inverter compatibility, enabling seamless integration with existing PV systems without rewiring,” the company said in a statement. “For systems using conventional inverters, Aura 5000 supports smart energy management through flexible AC coupling, significantly lowering retrofit complexity and accelerating solar adoption.”

The system uses a lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO₄) battery with a lifecycle exceeding 6,000 cycles. It features an IP66-rated enclosure, cold-start capability down to -30 C, and operation below 30 dB. An emergency power supply (EPS) with a response time of less than 20 ms ensures uninterrupted power to critical loads during grid outages.

“At the core of Aura 5000 is AI-powered smart energy management, enabling real-time response to electricity price fluctuations to support households operating under dynamic electricity tariff policies,” Growatt added. “Through intelligent charge-discharge scheduling, the system automatically stores energy during off-peak or negative pricing periods and releases power when tariffs are high.”

The balcony energy storage system measures 45 cm x 19.8 cm x 52.85 cm and weighs about 50 kg. It has a charging and discharging temperature range of -20 C to 60 C, and uses the company’s RF smart meter solutions. It comes with a 10-year warranty.