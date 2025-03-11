Growatt releases all-in-one 8 kWh balcony storage system

Chinese inverter maker Growatt has released an all-in-one solution for balcony solar storage.
Dubbed NEXA 2000, the new product integrates inverter functionalities and scalable energy storage. It comes out of the box with a lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) battery of 2,048Wh, up to three identical batteries can be added to a capacity of 8 kWh.
“The NEXA 2000 includes a time-of-use optimization function, which helps reduce electricity costs by enabling AC charging from the grid during low-price periods and discharging stored power when tariffs are high, delivering significant cost savings,” the company said in a statement. “The system also offers multiple working modes to optimize energy utilization based on user preferences.”
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.