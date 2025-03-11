Growatt releases all-in-one 8 kWh balcony storage system

The battery features four MPPTs and can take up to 2,600 W of PV input. It also has an AC nominal output power of 800 W.

The NEXA 2000

Image: Growatt

Chinese inverter maker Growatt has released an all-in-one solution for balcony solar storage.

Dubbed NEXA 2000, the new product integrates inverter functionalities and scalable energy storage. It comes out of the box with a lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) battery of 2,048Wh, up to three identical batteries can be added to a capacity of 8 kWh.

“The NEXA 2000 includes a time-of-use optimization function, which helps reduce electricity costs by enabling AC charging from the grid during low-price periods and discharging stored power when tariffs are high, delivering significant cost savings,” the company said in a statement. “The system also offers multiple working modes to optimize energy utilization based on user preferences.”

