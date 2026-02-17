Enphase releases new control software for its IQ8, IQ9 microinverters

Enphase Energy, a California-based supplier of solar inverters and energy storage systems, has introduced a new control software for its IQ8 and IQ9 commercial microinverter systems.

Named Power Control, the new software is designed to help installers cut costs and simplify interconnection.

“Enphase Power Control software is designed to help installers move faster and stay on budget by replacing custom power-control hardware with utility-recognized control functionality, unlocking commercial projects that would otherwise stall due to interconnection or infrastructure constraints,” said Ken Fong, senior vice president of sales at Enphase Energy.

The novel solution allows installers to control aggregate system export via software-based limits, thereby avoiding transformer upgrades and service resizing. It also allows for matching planned AC nameplates and enables non-export and limited-export configurations, avoiding third-party export-control hardware.

“The new software requires the IQ Gateway Commercial 2 or IQ Gateway Commercial Pro with either consumption current transformers (CTs) or a DTS-310 remote meter, depending on the monitoring setup,” the company highlighted. “Installers can set the aggregate export limits directly within the Enphase® Installer App.”