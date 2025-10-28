Enphase announces complete off-grid solar-storage system

Enphase Energy, a California-based supplier of solar inverters and energy storage systems, has announced a new complete off-grid solar and battery solution. The system is currently available in the United States and will expand to additional markets in 2026.

“With the launch of our off-grid solution, we are giving homeowners a reliable path to complete energy independence,” said Nitish Mathur, SVP of customer experience at Enphase Energy. “There are already more than 100 fully off-grid sites using Enphase products today and performing reliably under real-world conditions. The Enphase Energy System can deliver dependable power 24×7, all managed through a single app.”

The system includes the IQ Battery 5P with embedded grid-forming microinverters, the IQ8 Series Microinverters with Sunlight JumpStart capability, and a third-party standby AC generator. These components work together to power loads and charge batteries efficiently, with intelligent software optimizing generator use when needed and preventing generator damage from backfeeding.

“Each off-grid system can now connect to the cloud through the Enphase IQ Combiner 5C HDK, which consolidates solar interconnection, communications, and metering within a single enclosure,” the company said. “For sites without reliable broadband access, the integrated 4G LTE Cat 4 Modem delivers dual-SIM connectivity with automatic failover, ensuring the system stays online for real-time monitoring, firmware updates, and remote diagnostics.”