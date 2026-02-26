India installs 7.1 GW of rooftop solar in 2025, residential demand surges

From pv magazine India

India installed 7.1 GW of rooftop solar capacity in 2025, up 122% from 3.2 GW in 2024, according to Mercom India Research’s Q4 & Annual 2025 India Rooftop Solar Market Report.

The residential sector accounted for nearly 76% of capacity additions, largely supported by the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana program. Industrial, commercial, and government segments contributed 18%, 5%, and 1%, respectively.

Installations under the capital expenditure (capex) model represented 85% of the year’s total, while operational expenditure or renewable energy service company (opex/resco) installations made up 15%.

“Rooftop solar reached an all-time high of 7.1 GW in 2025, more than doubling year over year, driven largely by the PM Surya Ghar program,” said Raj Prabhu, CEO of Mercom Capital Group. “Strong residential adoption, streamlined subsidy disbursals, and digital approvals accelerated deployment across states.”

Mercom forecasts further growth in 2026 led by residential systems, supported by steady industrial and commercial demand. Rising module costs and stricter compliance under ALMM List-II could increase system prices, Prabhu said.

Maharashtra and Gujarat led state-level capacity additions, each accounting for 16% of 2025 growth, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 15%. At year-end, India’s cumulative rooftop solar capacity reached 20.8 GW, with Gujarat contributing almost 25%, Maharashtra 15%, and Uttar Pradesh 8%.