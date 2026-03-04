TCL Sunpower presents shingle TOPCon solar panels for rooftop PV

The P Class RES Black series is offered in three power classes – 465 W, 470 W and 475 W – with module efficiencies reaching up to 23.8%. The 475 W variant delivers an open-circuit voltage of 54.0 V and a short-circuit current of 10.91 A.

Designed for residential rooftop applications, the modules measure 1,860 mm × 1,134 mm × 30 mm and weigh 24.2 kg. They are built with 2.0 mm heat-strengthened glass and framed in black anodized aluminum. The junction box is IP68-rated and its temperature coefficient is -0.29%/C. It is rated for a maximum system voltage of 1,500 V DC and operates within a temperature range of -40 C to 85 C.

For commercial and industrial applications, the P Class COM bifacial series has output levels of 580 W, 590 W and 600 W, with efficiencies reaching up to 24%. At STC, the 600 W version achieves a maximum power of 600 W, supported by an open-circuit voltage of 48.5 V and a short-circuit current of 15.73 A. The module operates at a maximum power voltage of 40.7 V and a maximum power current of 14.71 A.

The commercial modules measure 2,278 mm × 1,134 mm × 30 mm and weigh 32.5 kg, reflecting their larger format and higher power density. As with the residential line, they incorporate 2.0 mm heat-strengthened glass and IP68-rated junction boxes.

Both panels feature a temperature coefficient of -0.29%/C and promise a minimum warranted output of 99% in the first year and a maximum annual degradation of 0.4%. They come with a 30-year product warranty and 30-year performance warranty.

According to the manufacturer, both panels are tested to withstand mechanical loads of up to 5,400 Pa on the front side and 2,400 Pa on the rear, making them suitable for rooftops exposed to heavy snow or strong wind loads.