BYD unveils EV batteries that can recharge in 10 minutes

Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD has announced the second generation of its Blade Battery. In a post on X, the company said that at room temperature, it can charge from 10% to 70% in 5 minutes and from 10% to 97% in 9 minutes. At extreme cold of -30 C, it will charge from 10% to 97% in 12 minutes.

Charging the future faster than ever BYD is introducing the 2nd Generation Blade Battery and FLASH Charging Technology, pushing the boundaries of safety, efficiency and performance. Together we power the next chapter of electric mobility. #BYD #BuildYourDreams #BladeBattery… pic.twitter.com/apTx0BwoBs — BYD Global (@BYDGlobal) March 6, 2026

Reuters quoted BYD's chairman, Wang Chuanfu, saying that the new 2nd-generation Blade Battery delivers a driving range of 777 km. He added that the batteries can extend the range of the company's premium models, such as the Denza Z9GT and Yangwang U7, beyond 1,000 km. The batteries, he noted, had passed and exceeded China's national safety standards.

Ten new BYD models are to include the new-generation battery across all its brands. The news agency reports that prices will range from 155,000 yuan ($22,472) for its Song Ultra EV to 1.3 million yuan for the flagship Yangwang U8L.

In addition, the company has announced a new generation of its FLASH Charging Technology in its X post. Reuters noted that the company's FLASH Charging network, which currently includes 4,000 stations, will expand to 20,000 by the end of 2026. 2,000 of those stations are to be located on highways.