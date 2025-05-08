BYD launches new residential battery

From ESS News
t this year’s Smart E trade fair, BYD Energy Storage introduced a new home battery system known as Battery-Box HVB, or high voltage Blade. The residential battery marks the fourth generation of its home storage systems first introduced in 2015.
The system incorporates BYD’s Blade Battery technology, previously used in its electric vehicles, and is designed to offer higher energy density than earlier models.
The system remains modular, in the stacked cabinet format used in BYD’s HVS and HVM products. The HVB starts at 5.9 kWh with two battery modules and goes to 29.6 kWh with 10 modules stacked. Three can be used in parallel for a maximum capacity of 89.07 kWh.
