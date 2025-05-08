BYD launches new residential battery

BYD has launched its new Gen4 home battery known as HVB, and is expected to be a popular addition to the residential storage space.

Image: Tristan Ryner, ESS News

Share

From ESS News

t this year’s Smart E trade fair, BYD Energy Storage introduced a new home battery system known as Battery-Box HVB, or high voltage Blade. The residential battery marks the fourth generation of its home storage systems first introduced in 2015.

The system incorporates BYD’s Blade Battery technology, previously used in its electric vehicles, and is designed to offer higher energy density than earlier models.

The system remains modular, in the stacked cabinet format used in BYD’s HVS and HVM products. The HVB starts at 5.9 kWh with two battery modules and goes to 29.6 kWh with 10 modules stacked. Three can be used in parallel for a maximum capacity of 89.07 kWh.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.

 

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

California advances bill to end net metering, break solar contracts
05 May 2025 The California State Assembly’s Utilities and Energy Committee has passed an amended bill to end net metering for homes with solar once they are sold.