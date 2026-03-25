How many solar projects have been backed by the UK government?

The UK government has supported at least 780 solar projects since July 2024, ranging from school rooftop installations to utility-scale installations of more than 500 MW capacity.

Data from the government’s clean energy projects map to March 2026 reveal 247 projects with combined capacity of 8.1 GW have secured state backing through the government’s contracts-for-difference (CfD) support scheme, while including 90 projects (3.2 GW) in the sixth CfD allocation round and 157 (4.9 GW) in the seventh.

Planning consent has also been granted to 2.7 GW of projects progressing through the National Significant Infrastructure Project (NSIP) stream, a central government approvals mechanism for large capacity projects. Approvals include the 600 MW Cottam Solar Project, which is on course to be the largest UK PV plant to date when commissioned.

New policy measures for smaller, distributed solar installations have also provided state support for 527 solar projects. Funding for 79 projects has been secured so far through the government’s Community Energy Fund, while state-owned investment vehicle Great British Energy has confirmed support for 448 installations since it launched in 2024, including more than 180 projects on National Health Service (NHS) properties, more than 250 schools. Great British Energy is expected to support clean energy investment for 15 GW of generating capacity, including utility-scale solar and wind projects.

Clean Energy Projects map data from the Department of Net Zero and Energy Security (DESNZ) also reveals a raft of support for offshore wind, onshore wind and nuclear generation plants as well as less commercially advanced energy projects.

Support for 11 hydrogen projects with 128 MW of combined capacity has been secured through the government’s Hydrogen Allocation Round 1 support scheme, while 12 small-scale hydropower projects in England have secured backing through the Community Energy Fund.

Grid-scale battery energy storage system (BESS) deployment in the United Kingdom has been a largely market-driven phenomenon, however DESNZ data does reveal some major projects that have secured financing through the state-owned National Wealth Fund. These include a commitment of up to GBP 200 million ($268 million) of equity into Fidra Energy to support construction of the 1.4 GW Thorpe March BESS and 500 MW West Burton C BESS, and up to GBP 200 million in equity to a joint venture investment in Eelpower and Equitix to support deployment of its large-scale BESS portfolio across the United Kingdom.