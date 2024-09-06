Planning consent granted for 600 MW solar project, largest to date in the UK

A 600 MW solar and energy storage project has been granted planning consent in the United Kingdom, the largest PV plant in capacity terms to date. It means project developer Island Green Power can now proceed with construction at the utility-scale site.

Cottam Solar Project was granted a Development Consent Order (DCO) on Sept. 5, 2024, following consultation with local stakeholders and a lengthy examination process. In England, projects with capacity greater than 50 MW must be signed off by the Department of Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ), following an examination by the UK Planning Inspectorate. The Cottam Solar Project DCO is the fourth consent order issued by DESNZ Secretary of State Ed Miliband since taking office in July 2024. It brings the total number of DCOs granted to solar projects in England to seven, with the first awarded to the 373 MW Cleve Hill solar project in 2020.

Miliband’s decision to grant the DCO comes despite some local opposition to the plant, which will straddle the border of Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire. Over the summer, the secretary of state sought clarification on issues ranging from land ownership rights to ecological concerns, such as the developer’s commitments to biodiversity and habitat management.

When commissioned, the 600 MW plant will make use of a grid connection at the nearby Cottam 400 kV substation. The grid infrastructure previously served the EDF-owned 2 GW Cottam coal-fired power station, which was powered down in September 2019.

Cottam Solar is one of two major solar projects in the area being developed by Island Green Power. The 480 MW West Burton Solar project is also subject to DCO approval. The Planning Inspectorate has completed its examination of the site, and the Secretary of State has until Nov. 8, 2024 to make a ruling.

The flurry of DCOs issued by DESNZ in 2024 has been accompanied by a UK government consultation on potential changes to the consent process for larger solar plants in England. Due to the resource intensive nature of obtaining a DCO, few projects have been developed in the 50 MW to 150 MW range. The government claims raising the threshold for DESNZ approval to 150 MW could result in faster consenting at a lower cost to developers, as projects would be handled through local government planning systems. Industry stakeholders have until Sept. 24, 2024 to respond to the planning consultation.