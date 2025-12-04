Great British Energy plans 15 GW clean energy investment

Solar and energy storage will be core technologies in Great British Energy’s (GBE) investment strategy, according to the UK state-owned company’s first strategic plan.

GBE has committed to deliver at least 15 GW of clean energy generation and storage assets by 2030 and is aiming to mobilize GBP 15 billion of private finance in that time. The UK government’s renewables investment vehicle is expected to establish a portfolio through investment and ownership. Revenues from GBE’s income-generating portfolio are to be reinvested to support further capacity deployment.

GBE was established in May 2025 and the company has already backed a number of distributed PV projects in the United Kingdom, including the rollout of rooftop solar on school and hospital sites.

The company’s new strategic plan lists three priority areas for the company: local energy, onshore generation and offshore generation. Solar and battery energy storage systems will be priority technologies for both local community and large-scale onshore investment, alongside wind, pumped hydro and long-duration energy storage.

GBE will also operate a GBE Ventures arm tasked with considering other technologies and projects such as carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS), and hydrogen.

The strategic plan provides more detail on a GBP 1 billion investment in the Energy – Engineered in the UK program, with a formal launch scheduled before the end of 2025. The program is expected to issue grants and investments to support clean energy industrial capacity in the United Kingdom, such as domestic component manufacturing and some nascent technologies such as deepwater wind.

GBE's strategic plan is part of a wider UK government strategy that requires a significant ramp up in renewables deployment to meet 2030 capacity targets. The government's Clean Power 2030 plan sets targets of 45 GW to 47 GW of solar power, 43 GW to 50 GW offshore wind, and 27 GW to 29 GW of onshore wind in the next five years. The latest UK government solar deployment statistics recorded 20.7 GW of deployed solar at the end of October 2025.