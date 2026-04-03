New intrusion detection systems boost protection of SCADA systems against cyber threats

A Saudi-British research team has develeped two new deep learning-based intrusion detection systems (IDSs) that can reportedly improve the cybersecurity of SCADA networks.
In large-scale solar power plants, SCADA systems play a vital role by overseeing energy generation, monitoring the performance of solar panels, optimizing output, identifying potential faults, and maintaining smooth overall operations. In essence, they act as the central system that converts raw solar data into practical control decisions, ensuring the plant operates safely, efficiently, and profitably.
The scientists explaind that current cybersecurity frameworks are often inadequate for SCADA systems because they cannot fully cope with the complexity and constantly evolving nature of modern cyber threats. Most existing approaches rely on signature-based detection, which depends on prior knowledge of attack patterns and therefore fails to detect zero-day exploits or novel intrusion techniques.
To address this limitation, the researchers considered deep learning methods, as these techniques allows to process large volumes of data, identify complex patterns, and enable more proactive threat detection.
“Such capability of handling and analyzing big data is particularly useful during scenarios when SCADA systems are generating huge streams of real-time data, including sensor readings, control commands, and other system logs,” they explained. “Furthermore, deep learning methods, especially convolutional neural networks (CNNs) and recurrent neural networks (RNNs), have shown outstanding performances in the detection of complex attack scenarios with sequential or spatial patterns in data.”
Join us on Apr. 29 for pv magazine Webinar+ | Decoding the first massive cyberattack on Europe’s solar energy infrastructure – The Poland case and lessons learned Industry experts will explore real-world cyberattack scenarios, highlight potential vulnerabilities in solar and storage systems, and share practical, actionable strategies to protect your energy assets. Attendees will gain valuable knowledge on how to anticipate, prevent, and respond to cyber threats in the rapidly evolving solar energy sector. The proposed approach integrates two new IDSs, named the Spike Encoding Adaptive Regulation Kernel (SPARK) and the Scented Alpine Descent (SAD) algorithm. By leveraging their complementary strengths, the method reportedly improves spike-threshold accuracy while enhancing adaptability and robustness under dynamic conditions. The SPARK model introduces adaptive spike encoding by dynamically adjusting thresholds based on input signal characteristics. It uses advanced statistical methods to respond to variations in neural input, improving sensitivity to changes in intensity and frequency. By integrating both temporal and spatial features, SPARK enhances information encoding, especially for complex datasets. Unlike traditional fixed-threshold methods, it provides context-aware thresholding, improving accuracy and reliability. The SAD algorithm complements SPARK by offering an optimization strategy inspired by olfactory navigation, which is the process by which animals and organisms use odor cues to locate food, mates, or home, and Lévy flight behavior, which is a strategy obeserved in many animal species to randomly search for a target in an unknown environment. This purportedly enables efficient exploration of solution spaces and avoids local minima, ensuring optimal threshold selection. The hybrid approach can dynamically adjust and optimize spike thresholds simultaneously, surpassing conventional static or isolated approaches, according to scientists, which noted that the SPARK model is well-suited for SCADA and IoT systems due to its scalability, real-time adaptability, and efficient data handling. Additionally, its lightweight design reduces computational overhead and false positives, making it effective for resource-constrained environments. “SAD is complementary to SPARK in the sense that it focuses on improving the detection accuracy while maintaining computational efficiency,” the researchers emphasized. “SAD's anomaly scoring mechanism can be integrated into this framework to add another layer of detection, which can run parallel with SPARK. In effect, integrating the deep learning models into the scoring mechanism means that SAD would enable a much more fine-grained analysis of attack patterns with little noticeable impact on performance for the SCADA system in question.” The researchers used multiple benchmark datasets are used to evaluate SCADA intrusion detection performance, including the Secure Water Treatment (SWaT) testbed, Gas Pipeline, WUSTL-IIoT, and Electra. These datasets capture diverse industrial environments, attack types, and operational conditions, enabling comprehensive testing. They also include time-series sensor data, actuator commands, and labeled attack scenarios such as denial-of-service (DoS), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS), malware, and injection attacks. The diversity of datasets ensured accurate modeling of both normal behavior and complex anomalies in SCADA and IIoT systems, according to the research team. Standardized preprocessing, training, and evaluation procedures also enabled comparison across all tested models. Cross-validation and controlled training conditions, meanwhile, reportedly prevented bias and ensured reliable generalization results. Visualization tools such as histograms, loss curves, and confusion matrices provided insights into model behavior and anomaly detection. The SPARK model was found to consistently demonstrate “superior” performance, achieving high accuracy, precision, and recall across datasets. It outperformed traditional machine learning and deep learning approaches in detecting diverse intrusion types. The novel IDSs have been presented in “SPARK and SAD: Leading-edge deep learning frameworks for robust and effective intrusion detection in SCADA systems,” published in the International Journal of Critical Infrastructure Protection. The research team comprised academics form the Leeds Beckett University in the United Kingdom and King Abdulaziz University in Saudi Arabia. This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
“The findings underline, in summary, that the SPARK and SAD models are basically the final frontier in modern intrusion detection,” the scientists said. “Distinctly designed to provide improved detection capabilities and operational efficiency, the two designs also chart a way into more resilient and intelligent security solutions for modern industrial controlled systems (ICSs) and Internet-of-Things (IoT) networks.”
Join us on Apr. 29 for pv magazine Webinar+ | Decoding the first massive cyberattack on Europe’s solar energy infrastructure – The Poland case and lessons learned
Industry experts will explore real-world cyberattack scenarios, highlight potential vulnerabilities in solar and storage systems, and share practical, actionable strategies to protect your energy assets. Attendees will gain valuable knowledge on how to anticipate, prevent, and respond to cyber threats in the rapidly evolving solar energy sector.
The proposed approach integrates two new IDSs, named the Spike Encoding Adaptive Regulation Kernel (SPARK) and the Scented Alpine Descent (SAD) algorithm. By leveraging their complementary strengths, the method reportedly improves spike-threshold accuracy while enhancing adaptability and robustness under dynamic conditions.
The SPARK model introduces adaptive spike encoding by dynamically adjusting thresholds based on input signal characteristics. It uses advanced statistical methods to respond to variations in neural input, improving sensitivity to changes in intensity and frequency. By integrating both temporal and spatial features, SPARK enhances information encoding, especially for complex datasets. Unlike traditional fixed-threshold methods, it provides context-aware thresholding, improving accuracy and reliability.
The SAD algorithm complements SPARK by offering an optimization strategy inspired by olfactory navigation, which is the process by which animals and organisms use odor cues to locate food, mates, or home, and Lévy flight behavior, which is a strategy obeserved in many animal species to randomly search for a target in an unknown environment. This purportedly enables efficient exploration of solution spaces and avoids local minima, ensuring optimal threshold selection.
The hybrid approach can dynamically adjust and optimize spike thresholds simultaneously, surpassing conventional static or isolated approaches, according to scientists, which noted that the SPARK model is well-suited for SCADA and IoT systems due to its scalability, real-time adaptability, and efficient data handling. Additionally, its lightweight design reduces computational overhead and false positives, making it effective for resource-constrained environments.
“SAD is complementary to SPARK in the sense that it focuses on improving the detection accuracy while maintaining computational efficiency,” the researchers emphasized. “SAD's anomaly scoring mechanism can be integrated into this framework to add another layer of detection, which can run parallel with SPARK. In effect, integrating the deep learning models into the scoring mechanism means that SAD would enable a much more fine-grained analysis of attack patterns with little noticeable impact on performance for the SCADA system in question.”
The researchers used multiple benchmark datasets are used to evaluate SCADA intrusion detection performance, including the Secure Water Treatment (SWaT) testbed, Gas Pipeline, WUSTL-IIoT, and Electra. These datasets capture diverse industrial environments, attack types, and operational conditions, enabling comprehensive testing. They also include time-series sensor data, actuator commands, and labeled attack scenarios such as denial-of-service (DoS), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS), malware, and injection attacks.
The diversity of datasets ensured accurate modeling of both normal behavior and complex anomalies in SCADA and IIoT systems, according to the research team. Standardized preprocessing, training, and evaluation procedures also enabled comparison across all tested models. Cross-validation and controlled training conditions, meanwhile, reportedly prevented bias and ensured reliable generalization results. Visualization tools such as histograms, loss curves, and confusion matrices provided insights into model behavior and anomaly detection.
The SPARK model was found to consistently demonstrate “superior” performance, achieving high accuracy, precision, and recall across datasets. It outperformed traditional machine learning and deep learning approaches in detecting diverse intrusion types.
The novel IDSs have been presented in “SPARK and SAD: Leading-edge deep learning frameworks for robust and effective intrusion detection in SCADA systems,” published in the International Journal of Critical Infrastructure Protection. The research team comprised academics form the Leeds Beckett University in the United Kingdom and King Abdulaziz University in Saudi Arabia.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
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