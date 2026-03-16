New framework promises unprecedented level of cybersecurity for SCADA systems

An international research team has developed a new software-based framework to increase cybersecurity in Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems used in power plants, electricity grids and other infrastructure facilities.

In large-scale solar power plants, SCADA systems are a crucial elements as they monitor energy production, track solar panel performance, optimize power output, detect possible faults, and ensure efficient operation across the plant. In a few words, it is the key component turning raw solar energy data into actionable control, keeping the plant safe, efficient, and profitable.

SCADA systems are often targeted by cyber criminals because they control critical processes, run legacy software with weak security, connect to networks, and a single compromise can disrupt entire operations. The recent integration of Internet of Things (IoT) technologies has further enhanced SCADA capabilities by allowing smarter control, better monitoring, and improved data collection. However, this connectivity also introduces additional cybersecurity risks, making SCADA networks attractive targets for malicious actors.

To address these threats, intrusion detection systems (IDS) leveraging machine learning (ML) and deep learning (DL) techniques have been developed to identify anomalies and potential attacks within SCADA networks. Challenges such as imbalanced datasets, complex feature extraction, and limited access to real-world SCADA data make this a particularly difficult task.