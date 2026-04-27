Key takeaways from Austria’s Solar Solutions

The inaugural Solar Solutions trade fair in Vienna opened with around 100 exhibitors showcasing products and innovations at the Austria Center Vienna from Wednesday onward. Expectations for the first Austrian edition were modest. While the atmosphere across the three exhibition halls was positive, several participants noted the relatively low number of installers.

Timing appears to have played a role. On the second day of the event, Austria's energy agency, OeMAG, launched its first funding call of the year for photovoltaics and storage. Unlike in Germany, where feed-in tariffs remain a key support mechanism, Austria relies on investment subsidies allocated on a “first come, first served” basis. As a result, many installers were likely occupied with submitting applications rather than attending the fair.

Evidence of strong demand emerged quickly. A notice on the website of the government-run agency EAG reported system slowdowns due to high application volumes, stating that the recived data could only be accessed or edited with delays. Although the funding window officially runs until May 11, the situation underscores the importance of rapid submission.

Visitors who did attend encountered a broad exhibitor base. Offerings ranged from standard and specialized PV modules to battery storage systems of varying scales, as well as inverters and mounting solutions. Software platforms, home energy management systems, and electrical infrastructure components were also on display. Notably, a significant number of wholesalers maintained dedicated stands.

Despite lower-than-expected footfall, exhibitors expressed cautious optimism about the Austrian PV market.

Several reported a recent uptick in demand. Alongside funding incentives, geopolitical factors are contributing to this trend. Rising energy prices in parts of Europe have reinforced interest in self-consumption.

All in all, in Austria there is growing recognition that combining PV systems with battery storage and intelligent control can enhance energy independence and provide more predictable electricity costs over much of the year.