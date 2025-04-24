Austria launches €60 million rebate program for rooftop PV in 2025

From pv magazine Germany

OeMAG, Austria’s energy agency, has launched its 2025 rebate program for rooftop PV systems.

Eligible homeowners and businesses will receive a €160/kW rebate for PV systems up to 10 kW, with €5 million available for this category.

The same amount of funding applies to systems between 10 kW and 20 kW, with a fixed rate of €150/kW. For systems sized between 20 kW and 100 kW, the agency allocated €15 million at €140/kW. Another €15 million is available for systems above 100 kW, funded at €130/kW. Storage systems qualify for a fixed rebate of €150 kWh.

The first application round runs through May 8.

Of the €60 million budgeted under the Renewable Energy Expansion Act (EAG), €40 million – two-thirds of the year’s funding – has already been allocated. The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Energy provides the funds, which OeMAG distributes as investment grants.

For the program’s second round, the ministry plans to introduce a “Made in Europe” bonus, offering a 20% funding increase for PV and storage systems using European-made components. The second round will allocate €12 million, leaving €8 million for a third funding call in October.

The government attributed the funding cap to current budget constraints and evolving policy priorities. For solar, the ministry said the changes reflect new market conditions and a shift in strategy.

“The goal is to use public funds more specifically where they make a tangible contribution to the energy transition,” it said. “The focus in the future will be more on the effectiveness of the measures, with a focus on system-friendly, efficient, and grid-friendly technologies.”