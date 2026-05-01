Bangladesh’s PV capacity to reach 8.5 GW by 2035, says GlobalData

PV capacity in Bangladesh is projected to grow from approximately 1.3 GW in 2025 to around 8.5 GW by 2035, GlobalData said, with cumulative renewable capacity expected to reach approximately 9 GW over the same period.

Mohammed Ziauddin, power analyst at GlobalData, said solar is expected to remain the primary driver of renewable expansion in Bangladesh, supported by its scalability and suitability under local conditions, though overall renewable growth is expected to remain gradual, reflecting structural and system-level constraints.

Bangladesh's solar sector grew from an off-grid foundation built around the Solar Home System program, implemented through Infrastructure Development Co. Ltd. using microfinance networks and private sector participation to deliver rural electrification. Growth is now increasingly driven by rooftop solar in commercial and industrial segments, supported by net metering frameworks, alongside utility-scale development underpinned by tax holidays, import duty exemptions, and value-added tax relief on solar equipment.

Ziauddin said high population density and limited land availability are driving innovation in deployment models, including floating solar, solar irrigation systems, and public-private partnership frameworks for access to government-owned land.

Thermal power is projected to remain dominant. Gas-fired capacity is expected to grow from approximately 15.3 GW in 2025 to around 20.1 GW by 2035, while coal capacity is projected to reach around 7.7 GW. The Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant is expected to contribute approximately 2.2 GW of nuclear capacity by 2035.

Bangladesh has been accelerating solar procurement in recent months. The country's power utility signed power purchase agreements for 523 MW of solar capacity in January 2026, and launched tenders for 77.6 MW of PV in April 2026. A 2.65 GW solar tender launched in March 2025 represents the largest single procurement round to date.