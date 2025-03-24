Bangladesh launches 2.65 GW solar tender

The Bangladesh Power Development Board has issued a tender for 2.65 GW of solar capacity.

The government aims to develop 14 solar plants, each between 105 MW and 250 MW, near substations in Mymensingh, Chattogram, Gopalganj, Netrokona, Jashore, Dinajpur, Noakhali, Narayanganj, Kushtia, Pabna, Tangail, and Moulvibazar.

BPDB will award selected developers 20-year power purchase agreements (PPAs). Bidders have until May 28 to submit proposals.

Meanwhile, 41 solar projects tendered between December and January failed to attract bids, forcing BPDB to repeatedly extend deadlines. The projects, ranging from 10 MW to 100 MW, would generate a combined 2.63 GW.

Golam Mortuza, director of Bangladeshi independent power producer Cell-1, told pv magazine that the BPDB eased some conditions after investor feedback and may consider further revisions.

Investors still view the projects as “not bankable” due to a lack of government guarantees and financing challenges. Developers and lenders have also raised concerns over Bangladesh being set as the place of arbitration.

Bangladesh has 1,550 MW of renewable energy capacity, with solar accounting for 1,256 MW.