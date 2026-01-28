Bangladesh signs PPAs for 523 MW of solar capacity

Bangladesh has signed power purchase agreements (PPAs) for a combined 523 MW of solar capacity, as the BPDB formalized deals with seven grid-connected projects.

The PPAs were signed in Dhaka by BPDB board secretary Rashedul Hoque Prodhan in the presence of senior board officials. The projects, ranging in size from 10 MW to 200 MW, are under construction in the districts of Chittagong, Bogra, Nilphamari, and Noakhali.

Each project will supply electricity to the national grid for 20 years from the start of commercial operation. A BPDB official said the plants are expected to begin delivering power to the grid in the near term.

The tenders for the solar projects were issued several months after the interim government assumed office in August 2024. After taking office, the government canceled approvals for 34 power plants totaling 5,681 MW, citing unsolicited procurement processes and tariffs it described as excessively high.

Approvals for 11 solar projects were reinstated in late December 2025 after developers agreed to revised, lower tariffs. The newly signed PPAs cover those reinstated projects.

Under the agreements, Confidence Enterprises Ltd will develop a 200 MW grid-connected solar plant near the Fatikchari 132/33 kV substation in Chittagong. A joint venture between Confidence Power Bogra Unit-2 Ltd and Asian Entech Power Corporation Ltd will build a 100 MW project near the Mongla 132/33 kV substation in Bagerhat, while Confidence Power Bogra Unit-2 will separately install another 100 MW plant near the Cox’s Bazar (North) 132/33 kV substation.

The Concord Pragatee Consortium Ltd will develop a 50 MW solar plant near the Jaldhaka 132/33 kV substation in Nilphamari. The Karnaphuli–Infraco Consortium will install a 45 MW project in Fatikchari, while a consortium of FGL, FHL, and GBB will build an 18 MW plant in Hathazari. A joint venture between Maheen and Vidullanka will develop a 10 MW solar project in Sudharam, Noakhali.

Bangladesh currently generates about 1,694 MW of electricity from renewable sources, of which approximately 1,401 MW is produced by solar installations.