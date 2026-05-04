Japan reopens NEDO perovskite solar call with single-junction focus

NEDO, a Japanese state research agency, has launched a supplementary call for proposals focused on scaling up next-generation perovskite solar manufacturing under its Green Innovation Fund.

The program supports mass production technology development and social implementation of single-junction perovskite solar cells – lightweight, flexible devices capable of installation on curved surfaces such as walls – with performance targets matching conventional silicon cells in conversion efficiency and durability.

The five-year program runs from fiscal 2026 through 2030. The applicants can include companies, universities, and research institutions. Proposals must be submitted online via Japan's J-Grants system by June 3. An online briefing session will be held May 13, with registration closing on May 11, according to a NEDO statement.

The call is a supplementary round under the same Green Innovation Fund framework through which NEDO opened bidding for tandem perovskite solar cell mass production research in October 2025. NEDO published new design and construction guidelines for flexible solar cell installations in March 2026 and Japan's Ministry of the Environment launched subsidy programs for early perovskite deployment in September 2025. Japan has set a target of 20 GW of perovskite solar capacity by 2040.