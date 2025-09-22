Japan launches subsidies to accelerate perovskite solar deployment

Japan’s Ministry of the Environment (MOE) has started accepting public applications for two subsidy programs aimed at accelerating early deployment of perovskite solar cells and promoting storage parity with battery integration. Applications are open from Sept. 4, 2025, with deadlines in early October.

Separately, the Yomiuri Shimbun reported this week that the subsidies will cover up to 75% of costs for purchasing and installing perovskite solar modules, with higher support for facilities serving as emergency evacuation centers, although it did not cite any sources for this figure.

The first program, the fiscal 2025 subsidy for decarbonization and economic transition, supports the creation of social implementation models for perovskite solar cells, according to the MOE. It targets sites suitable for scalable deployment, including locations with high self-consumption rates, proximity to demand centers, or valued emergency power functionality.

Eligible projects for the first program must use film-type perovskite cells, generate at least 5 kW per facility, and be installed at locations with load capacity of 10 kg/m² or less. Local governments, private companies, and organizations may apply. The deadline is Oct. 3, 2025.

The second program, the fiscal 2025 emission reduction subsidy for private renewable projects, promotes price reductions for solar systems by supporting battery integration with program one projects to achieve storage parity. Applicants must install storage systems in conjunction with perovskite solar deployment. Private companies and organizations may apply by Oct. 7, 2025, at noon JST.

Japan has set a target of 20 GW of perovskite solar capacity by 2040, supported by rapid advances in flexible tandem cells and new manufacturing methods. Industry-led trials are testing lightweight PV modules on rooftops unsuitable for conventional panels, while the government is backing solid-state battery R&D. Recent studies also point to evolving economics for solar-plus-storage systems with heat pumps across multiple regions.