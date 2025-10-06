Japan launches R&D call for tandem perovskite solar cell mass production

NEDO, Japan’s government-backed innovation agency, has launched a public call for proposals under its Green Innovation Fund. The program will support research and development of mass production technologies for next-generation tandem perovskite solar cells.
The six-year effort, running from fiscal 2025 to 2030, aims to accelerate commercialization of tandem devices by tackling performance losses during scaling and establishing high-yield, high-throughput production processes. Demonstration tests will also be carried out under real-world conditions, including rooftop and ground-mounted systems, to verify power generation performance.
Applicants may include companies, universities and research institutions. Proposals must be submitted online between Oct. 3 and Nov. 17. Paper submissions, postal mail, fax and email will not be accepted.
NEDO said it will hold an online briefing session on Oct. 10. Participation is not mandatory, but recommended. Applications require registration with Japan’s cross-ministerial R&D management system, e-Rad.
The program is part of NEDO’s Green Innovation Fund, which seeks to reduce power generation costs through technology development and social implementation.
In September, NEDO outlined 24 research themes for a 2025-29 program to advance next-generation solar cells, system integration, grid stability, and recycling. Earlier this year, the energy R&D agency also published a solar strategy to advance next-generation PV cells, site-specific systems, module recycling, and long-term operational stability, supporting Japan’s goal of carbon neutrality by 2050.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
