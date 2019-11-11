MiaSolé breaks its own record for flexible CIGS

MiaSolé has announced a new record of 18.64% large-area efficiency for its flexible CIGS – copper indium gallium selenide – technology. The landmark represents a significant improvement on the previous record of 17.44%, set in July.

The Hanergy subsidiary has already pushed its flexible CIGS conversion efficiency past the 20% mark on a small cell, measuring 0.86cm², and is now working to maintain that figure whilst scaling the module up to a commercially relevant size.

The record-setting large-area module was produced at MiaSolé’s pilot production line in Santa Clara, California. As with its other recent efficiency achievements, the company pointed out doing research in that manner enables it to quickly push new developments into production.

“This latest achievement in … flexible thin-film solar module performance is a testament to MiaSole’s advantages of performing research and development at the manufacturing scale,” said chief technology officer Atiye Bayman. “Rapid improvements in process development can be realized, showing the extendibility of our Roll Coater [coating method] technology for our customers.”

MiaSolé told pv magazine earlier this year the light stabilized efficiency recorded on its production line in California is 17.1%, while at its facility in China, which runs an older version of the recipe, the average efficiency in production is 16.2%.