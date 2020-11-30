Trina sweeps up another 30,000-plus tons of polysilicon

Solar manufacturing powerhouse Trina Solar has cornered another 30,000-ton slice of the global polysilicon market, weeks after signing a 72,000-ton supply deal with Tongwei.
Trina today announced it had signed a deal to buy 30,000-37,600 tons of mono-grade polysilicon from Daqo New Energy, with the contract running until December 2023. That is also the planned end date for the 72,000-ton arrangement signed with Tongwei and announced 11 days ago.
There were few commercial details in today's announcement by Daqo, other than to indicate the price of the poly supplied would be set monthly.
Popular content
Trina's $314 million tie-up with Tongwei included a minority stake in a new, 40,000-ton crystalline polysilicon fab to produce solar ingots, wafers and cells.
That deal was announced just a day after Trina announced a RMB2.1 billion ($319 million) contract to acquire 85 million m2 of photovoltaic glass from Changzhou Almaden in a deal which will run from January until December 2023. The PV glass order was announced just as the world's biggest solar manufacturers started remarking upon a shortage of the material.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.