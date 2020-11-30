Trina sweeps up another 30,000-plus tons of polysilicon

Trina has moved to shore up its supply chain further.

Solar manufacturing powerhouse Trina Solar has cornered another 30,000-ton slice of the global polysilicon market, weeks after signing a 72,000-ton supply deal with Tongwei.

Trina today announced it had signed a deal to buy 30,000-37,600 tons of mono-grade polysilicon from Daqo New Energy, with the contract running until December 2023. That is also the planned end date for the 72,000-ton arrangement signed with Tongwei and announced 11 days ago.

There were few commercial details in today's announcement by Daqo, other than to indicate the price of the poly supplied would be set monthly.

Trina's $314 million tie-up with Tongwei included a minority stake in a new, 40,000-ton crystalline polysilicon fab to produce solar ingots, wafers and cells.

That deal was announced just a day after Trina announced a RMB2.1 billion ($319 million) contract to acquire 85 million m2 of photovoltaic glass from Changzhou Almaden in a deal which will run from January until December 2023. The PV glass order was announced just as the world's biggest solar manufacturers started remarking upon a shortage of the material.