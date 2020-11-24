Daqo notes PV glass shortage in otherwise positive update

Daqo New Energy CEO Longgen Zhang has announced another impressive set of quarterly results for the Chinese polysilicon producer but also noted a recent shortage of glass for solar panels.
Echoing comments made by Canadian Solar chief Shawn Qu, Zhang noted: “In recent weeks, because of strong solar module and installation demand, we began to see solar glass capacity shortage becoming a bottleneck for the solar industry and limiting module production.” Like his counterpart at Canadian, the Daqo chief executive predicted the situation would ease in “coming months” as more solar glass production capacity comes online.
There was little else to be gloomy about for Daqo investors in a sprightly third-quarter earnings update. Revenue may have dipped, quarter-on-quarter, from $134 million to $126 million, sales volumes may have slipped from 18,881 metric tons (MT) to 13,643 and average production costs may have risen three U.S. cents to $5.82/kg, but the bottom line looks solid for the manufacturer.
Polysilicon output rose from 18,097 MT in the second quarter to 18,406 MT and Zhang said the completion of a “digital transformation” of the business – plus rising demand – has prompted an expectation of producing 19,500-20,500 MT during the current reporting period.
Net income for July-to-September rocketed from $2.4 million in Q2 to $20.8 million on the back of gross profits which leaped from $22.7 million to $45.3 million during the same period.
Popular content
A big rise in average selling price – from $7.04/kg in April-to-June to $9.13/kg in the last quarter – made a big contribution to those numbers and the Daqo boss predicted prices would “improve meaningfully” again in the current window.
Even the ostensibly disappointing rise in production costs was explained away in currency exchange terms, with Zhang hailing a, third-quarter “record-low cost, in renminbi terms.”
The chief executive said the business expects to sell 20,500-21,500 MT of polysilicon in the current reporting period for a full-year figure of 75,800-76,800.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.